This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Median asking price for new home sales is €271k nationally and €380k in Dublin

That’s according to the latest residential property price report from MyHome.ie.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 Mar 2019, 6:05 AM
8 minutes ago 279 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4565236

Capture Source: MyHome.ie

ASKING PRICES FOR newly listed properties have increased by 2% nationally and by 1.4% in Dublin, in the first quarter of the year. 

According to the latest residential property price report from MyHome.ie, the annual asking price inflation is now just 3.3% nationally and 1.1% in Dublin, down from 6% and 3% respectively in the last quarter of 2018. 

This means the median asking price for new sales nationally is €271,000 – up €5,000 from the last quarter, while the price in Dublin is €380,000 – also up €5,000. Newly listed properties are seen as the most reliable indicator of future price movements. 

The report was published in association with Davy.

The author of the report, Conall MacCoille, chief economist at Davy, said the slowdown of price inflation, which was concentrated in Dublin, was largely due to the Central Bank’s lending rules and unrealistic price expectations rather than uncertainties caused by Brexit. 

“The tightening of the Central Bank of Ireland mortgage lending rules – and the resulting slowdown in price inflation – was always going to be felt first in the capital. It also appears that price expectations in early 2018 were unrealistic and a period of adjustment has taken place as a result,” MacCoille said. 

McCoille said the analysis shows that the slowdown has been concentrated in the most expensive property types and areas. 

For example, the median asking price for four-bedroom detached houses in Dublin is €650,000.

However, prices for one-bedroom apartments are up 10.5% on the year to €210,000 while the price of two-bedroom apartments are up over 8% across Dublin.

Despite the current slowdown, MacCoille still expects Irish house prices nationally to rise by 4% in 2019.

“Whatever about the possibility that Brexit uncertainties have held back prices, there are few signs yet that Brexit is holding back transactional activity,” he said.

“Residential transactions grew by 4% in 2018 to 57,000 and we believe volumes in January and February were also up 4% on the same period last year.”

More properties

The report also noted that there were 21,250 properties listed for sale on MyHome.ie in March, up 13% on last year.
MyHome.ie managing director Angela Keegan said the “improvement has been particularly marked in Dublin”, where 5,200 properties were listed for sale, up 35% on the 3,900 recorded this time last year.

“The increase in stock may very well be contributing to the lower rate of price inflation in the capital,” Keegan said.

According to the report, the average time to sale agreed nationally has risen to 4.8 months and to 3.9 months in Dublin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man awarded $80 million after claiming weed killer caused his cancer
    63,297  33
    2
    		Aer Lingus will offer special rescue fares to passengers affected by WOW Air collapse
    58,022  33
    3
    		The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    45,967  67
    Fora
    1
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    96  0
    2
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		Journalist who survived Chapecoense plane crash dies after playing football match
    37,080  4
    2
    		Man United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss
    28,167  112
    3
    		Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    24,850  68
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 pairs of jeans we have repurchased time and time again
    6,374  0
    2
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    5,370  4
    3
    		Things your mam told you when you were younger that you wish you'd listened to now
    4,809  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    EU
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie