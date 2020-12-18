#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 December 2020
Average listed price of a home in Ireland was €269k this quarter - a rise of 7.4% on last year

The 7.4% year-on-year rise is the the largest such increase in three years.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Dec 2020, 6:10 AM
print-maps-rental-price-report-2020-q1 Average house prices in the fourth quarter of 2020 Source: Daft.ie

THE AVERAGE LISTED price of housing rose by 7.4% in the past year, according to a new report from property website Daft.ie. 

Prices had fallen in the second quarter of the year but rebounded in the third quarter, before rising a further 2.2% in the final three months of 2020. 

The 7.4% year-on-year rise is the the largest such increase in three years. 

The average sale price nationwide in the final quarter of 2020 was €269,522, up from €250,766 a year ago and up 64% from its lowest point in early 2013. 

Listed prices rose in all 54 markets contained in the Daft.ie report, although there were significant differences around the country. 

Areas with the largest increases span both urban and rural markets, with markets such as Dublin 8, Dublin 10, Kilkenny and Donegal all having prices more than 10% higher than a year ago. 

The smallest year-on-year increases – less than 4% – were in Clare, Meath, central Dublin and Dublin 6. 

blog-posts Source: Daft.ie

The total number of properties available to buy on 1 December was less than 15,400, the lowest figure for stock nationally in almost 15 years. 

This represents a fall of 31% nationwide, although there is a difference between Dublin – where stock on the market is down one fifth – and the rest of the country, where the number of homes to buy is down one third. 

“Economic downturns are typically associated with falls in housing prices and thus most economists would have predicted a fall in prices this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” report author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin, said. 

However, this downturn is unlike any other in recent memory. While some households have had their entire livelihoods and businesses destroyed, others have been largely unaffected. 

“This can be seen in the surge in household savings that took place, especially in the middle part of the year,” Lyons said. 

Lyons said housing demand held up “remarkably well” during the year, but that the same couldn’t be said for housing supply. 

“The first lockdown brought construction to a halt, while restrictions throughout the year have taken their toll on the number of second-hand homes put up on the market. The result is that the supply of homes to buy online is at a post-Celtic Tiger low,” he said. 

“A normalising of social and economic activity in 2021 will undoubtedly ease the situation somewhat. Nonetheless, the underlying issue remains: a chronic and worsening undersupply of new homes, in a country with strong need for housing over the coming decades.” 

The report is available to read here.

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.

