Saturday 16 November, 2019
What's the average monthly price of rent in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of towns and villages around Ireland releasing raw sewage into the environment every day.

By Adam Daly Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 7:00 PM
Image: Sam Boal/rollingenws.ie
Image: Sam Boal/rollingenws.ie

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed. 

82: The number of children needing specialist school places for this or next year in the south Dublin region due to shortages in both special and mainstream schools. 

€1,403: The average monthly price of rent in Ireland, a new record high according to a new report from property website Daft.ie. 

363,820: The number of tablets, capsules, and vials of medicines bought online that have been seized by Ireland’s medicine watchdog so far this year.

€3.5 billion: The incorrect figure given by Independent TD Noel Grealish when he raised the issue of personal remittances being sent from Ireland to Nigeria. 

36: The number of towns and villages around Ireland releasing raw sewage into the environment every day, according to an Environmental Protection Agency report. 

€5 million: The fine handed down by the EU’s Court of Justice to the Irish State over its failure to comply with EU legislation that might have prevented landslides linked to the construction of a wind farm in the west of Ireland in 2003.

280: The number of times a Dublin taxi driver ripped off passengers by secretly using a remote control to add €9 to fares without their knowledge. 

8: The number of Irish novels, among 156 works of fiction, featured on the longlist for the €100,000 International Dublin Literary Award.

€375,000: The average cost of a home in Dublin for first-time buyers, over three times as much as the average price of a house in Longford, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute. 

40: The percentage of Britons who said they cared little of not at all about Northern Ireland. The same YouGov survey also found a majority of Remainers and Leavers would be prepared to see Northern Ireland leave the Union in order to achieve their preferred Brexit outcome. 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie