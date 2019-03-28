Aviation Commission issues passenger advice following WOW Air collapse

Following this morning’s announcement that Icelandic airline WOW Air had collapsed – cancelling all flights indefinitely – the Commission for Aviation Regulation has issued advice to passengers.

Those who purchased tickets with a credit card are advised to contact their credit card company or provider to see if a ticket refund will be issued.

If a WOW Air ticket was purchased through a code share partner of the airline – or booking agent – these should be contacted directly.

If a ticket was purchased through a travel agent, passengers are advised to contact their travel agent to arrange an alternative flight.

Passengers who did not purchase their ticket through a travel agent are advised to book directly with other airlines. “Some airlines, including Aer Lingus and Ryanair, offer rescue fares in certain circumstances,” the Commission has advised.

“Please do not travel to the airport unless you have booked alternative flights.”

Passengers who’ve purchased travel insurance – airline failure cover usually known as Scheduled Airline Failure Insurance (SAFI) – should contact their insurance provider for further details.