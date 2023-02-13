Daily poll: Do you watch awards shows?

AWARDS SHOWS. AT their best they can be spontaneous, talent-packed and dramatic events. At their worst they can be long, boring, and filled with awkward pre-scripted jokes that stars struggle to read off a monitor.

Viewing figures for the big ones have been up and down in recent years. In 2021 the Oscars was watched by the smallest audience it had ever received. Last year the show pulled in the second-smallest audience it has ever received – which isn’t much of an improvement.

The Grammys defied the recent downward trend in viewership last week however, when it attracted 12.4 million viewers – a 30% increase on the previous year.

Some awards shows have made changes due to the general decline in viewing figures. The Brits moved to the Saturday night slot, which evidently paid off as its viewership rose by 1.2 million more than the previous year.

The SAG Awards are going to be streamed on Netflix starting next year, it has been announced.

There have also been some odd moments as awards shows have struggled to carve out their identity in a changed world of entertainment. There was the Will Smith incident. There was Harry Styles and his dancers struggling to perform contemporary dance on a stage revolving the wrong way.

No matter how many bells and whistles are thrown on, however, awards shows just aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Some of us will always watch the dizzying performances and earnest acceptance speeches with the weary gaze of Ben Affleck*. For others it’s the perfect chance to see their favourite artists in close proximity.

So, please tell us, do you watch awards shows?

