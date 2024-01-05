Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
COP29

Azerbaijan appoints former oil executive as president of COP29 climate talks

Mukhtar Babayev spent 26 years at Azerbaijan’s state oil company before becoming the country’s minister of ecology.
6
973
32 minutes ago

AZERBAIJAN HAS APPOINTED a former oil executive as president of the United Nations climate conference that the country is set to host in November.

COP29, the 29th annual iteration of the UN’s international climate conference, is due to take place in Baku this year.

Each year, the host country appoints a representative to act as president of the talks, and Azerbaijan has named Mukhtar Babayev for the role.

Babayev spent 26 years at the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (Socar), during which time he served as its vice-president of ecological affairs.

He later became a member of parliament and was made the country’s minister of ecology and natural resources in 2018.

It follows the United Arab Emirates coming under fire at COP28 last month over the presidency of Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, also an oil executive-turned-politician.

Azerbaijan was approved as the host for COP29 relatively late after discord between countries in the UN’s Eastern European region, whose turn it was to nominate a base for the conference.

Russia opposed giving the conference to any EU member states, leaving only a handful of eligible countries.

Read Next
Related Reads
Opinion: We can't roll our eyes at oil states at COP while missing our own climate targets
Almost 200 countries agree landmark COP28 deal to 'transition away' from fossil fuels

Azerbaijan and Armenia had both entered bids to host the conference, with Armenia ultimately agreeing to withdraw.

Tensions between the two countries were at a high last year when Azerbaijan seized the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been controlled by ethnic Armenians for three decades.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
6
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     