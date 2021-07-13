#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

What is an Azores High and how will it affect our weather this weekend?

Temperatures are set to reach 25 degrees later this week.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 9:57 AM
37 minutes ago 7,392 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5493688
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IRELAND IS BRACED for sunshine this week as the temperature is set to soar to up to 25 degrees.

Met Éireann has confirmed that the country is set for Mediterranean-like conditions nationwide from 16 July due to a weather phenomenon known as the Azores High. 

“This week, an Azores High is building up towards Ireland moving northwards from the west of Africa and Western Europe, and it’s bringing with it warm air, clear skies and light wind,” Mét Eireann’s Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack told The Journal.

But what exactly is an Azores High?

Named after the islands off the coast of Portugal, an Azores High is a large atmospheric high-pressure centre that builds up over the subtropical region. 

“Normally in Ireland, our weather comes in from the North Atlantic brought in by the Atlantic jet stream,” Cusack said. 

The jet stream is a channel of high-altitude winds that crosses the Atlantic from west to east, and brings with it the type of bad weather that we have been experiencing recently.  

“For the last few weeks, it has been a bit disappointing. There has been warm sunshine at times, but we’ve had bands of cloud and rain that have been breaking through from the Atlantic on the jet stream,” Cusack said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This is set to change later this week, when the Azores High moves towards Ireland. 

“High pressure is often called a ‘blocking high’ because it blocks out the Atlantic weather and keeps fine, dry, settled weather over the area it’s blocking. In this case, it looks like a blocking high is going to set up over Ireland,” Cusack added. 

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
jane.moore45@mail.dcu.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie