'Faithful and loyal' son was stabbed to death in 'brutal' attack, parents tell sentence hearing

A “FAITHFUL AND loyal” son who smiled so much he was nicknamed “Smiley” was stabbed to death in a “brutal” and unprovoked attack, his parents have told a sentence hearing for his killer.

Azzam Raguragui’s parents Hajiba and Abdul told a sentence hearing for their son’s killer that they wanted to do something good for their communities when they moved to Ireland and are proud of what their children have achieved.

But in an emotional statement Hajiba asked why her “kind” son was taken from her in an argument over a bicycle, “something cheap”. She said she wants justice for her son.

Abdul said that his son’s killer was caught on CCTV celebrating and “high-fiving” with friends after the fatal attack.

He added: “In addition to losing my son in a heinous crime I also lost myself, my wife and two kids as we have never been the same.”

Mr Justice Paul McDermott will pass sentence later today.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter by a jury in September. He had previously offered to plead guilty but the Director of Public Prosecutions rejected the plea.

The victim, Azzam Raguragui (18), died after suffering five stab wounds during a melee in Finsbury Park, Dundrum, Dublin 14 on 10 May 2019.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The trial heard that one of the wounds severed an artery and caused massive blood loss which led to his death.

The jury passed their verdict having heard that if the accused believed he was acting in self defence but used more force than was reasonably necessary then he should be found guilty of the lesser charge.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.