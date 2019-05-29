This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager charged with fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui in south Dublin park

The 18 year-old was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park on 10 May.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 May 2019, 1:20 PM
41 minutes ago 4,602 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4659351
Azzam Raguragui
Image: Garda Press
Azzam Raguragui
Azzam Raguragui
Image: Garda Press

A TEENAGE BOY will appear at the Juvenile District Court in Dublin this afternoon charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui earlier this month.

Gardaí investigating the stabbing, which happened at Finsbury Park in Dundrum on 10 May 2019, charged the boy earlier today.

Azzam was stabbed as he made his way through the park at around 8.10pm on a Friday evening.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to St James’s Hospital where he died a short time later. 

The day after the incident, a teenage boy presented himself to gardaí to assist with the investigation.

In the aftermath of the killing, Azzam’s family released a statement through gardaí thanking the public for their support.

His parents Abderrahmane Raguragui and Hajiba Elouaddaf said they would put their “faith in the Irish justice system to hold the perpetrator(s) to account”.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie