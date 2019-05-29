Teenager charged with fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui in south Dublin park

A TEENAGE BOY will appear at the Juvenile District Court in Dublin this afternoon charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui earlier this month.

Gardaí investigating the stabbing, which happened at Finsbury Park in Dundrum on 10 May 2019, charged the boy earlier today.

Azzam was stabbed as he made his way through the park at around 8.10pm on a Friday evening.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to St James’s Hospital where he died a short time later.

The day after the incident, a teenage boy presented himself to gardaí to assist with the investigation.

In the aftermath of the killing, Azzam’s family released a statement through gardaí thanking the public for their support.

His parents Abderrahmane Raguragui and Hajiba Elouaddaf said they would put their “faith in the Irish justice system to hold the perpetrator(s) to account”.

