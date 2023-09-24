Chef Richard Corrigan takes up his ancient right to herd sheep over a London bridge

CELEBRITY CHEF RICHARD Corrigan has taken up his ancient right to herd sheep over a London bridge.

Corrigan, the Michelin-starred chef behind Virginia Park Lodge in Cavan and The Park Cafe in Dublin, as well as multiple restaurants in London, walked over Southwark Bridge behind nine sheep today as part of the 10th London Sheep Drive fundraising event.

As a Freeman of the City of London, Corrigan has the historic entitlement to drive sheep over the River Thames toll free, retracing the steps of London’s ancient trading routes.

Corrigan was joined by former lord mayor of London Sir Andrew Parmley and sheriffs of the city of London for his walk.

Corrigan, who is from Meath, said he felt “a deep sense of pride” from participating in the “lovely, beautiful, symbolic moment”.

He said: “It culminates a life’s work in London, bringing those sheep over the bridge, and every step was another memory.”

Corrigan said the sheep coming over the bridge “weren’t very well behaved”, and when asked whether he’d do it again, he added: “Maybe a bit faster!”

Rupert Frere / Worshipful Company of Woolmen/PA Wire Rupert Frere / Worshipful Company of Woolmen/PA Wire / Worshipful Company of Woolmen/PA Wire

The Worshipful Company of Woolmen, who organised the event, is one of the oldest livery companies in London and traces its roots back to 1180.