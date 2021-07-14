#Open journalism No news is bad news

HSE clarifies rules on children being brought to vaccine centres

The situation has caused some confusion with some people leaving babies outside centres.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 12:08 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE SITUATION REGARDING parents bringing children to vaccination centres has been clarified by the HSE following confusion.

Everyone attending vaccination centres is being told not to bring anyone else to their appointment, in order to reduce the number of people in the vaccination centre.

Parents are also being told not to bring children, except an allowance is made for circumstances where there is no one available to mind their child.

In these instances, people are being instructed to phone HSELive on 1800-700-700 and they will be given an appointment time where it is safest for them to attend with their child.

“Your child will need to stay with you at all times. You will need to give contact details for an emergency contact who can collect your child if you become unwell after your vaccine,” the HSE says.

The situation regarding children, particularly young babies, at vaccine centres had been the source of some confusion, with reports of some parents being refused entry into centres and others resorting to leaving their child outside with another adult.

Céimin Burke
