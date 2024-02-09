Baby born in Wales three months early and weighing just over a pound celebrates first birthday

A BABY BORN in Wales three months early and weighing barely over a pound has celebrated his first birthday.

Rohan Morris, from Ammanford in Wales, weighed just 1lb 8oz – around 860g – when he was born on 22 January last year.

He had not been due until April but had to be delivered by an emergency caesarean section at Singleton Hospital in Swansea when mother, Jade Morris, went into labour.

Her waters broke at just 23 weeks – around 17 weeks early – on New Year’s Eve 2022 and she was told Rohan may be born prematurely.

Rohan Morris in an incubator Swansea Bay University Health Board / PA Swansea Bay University Health Board / PA / PA

“There was a lot of back and forth with appointments just to come up with a plan of action and what was going to happen,” she said.

“I was informed I was likely to have a premature baby but hopefully not and we were going to take it day by day.

“I was sent home and put on bed rest. I woke up one morning a few weeks later in pain and I was rushed to Singleton.

“The doctors decided it would be in mine and the baby’s best interests to deliver.

“I was quite frightened because I was very early, but the consultant talked to me and my husband throughout the procedure.

“He was explaining things and the nurse too. They said there would be a bit of a fuss when the baby was delivered.

“When he did arrive, Rohan cried, which was a shock – I wasn’t expecting that.”

Rohan stayed in Singleton Hospital for seven weeks before being transferred to Glangwili in Carmarthen.

Baby Rohan celebrating his first birthday Swansea Bay University Health Board / PA Swansea Bay University Health Board / PA / PA

He remained there for a further five weeks before finally being able to leave in April and join his father Nathan and big brother and sister Noah and Aneira, aged seven and three, at home.

“He has exceeded all expectations,” said Ms Morris.

“The doctors didn’t think he would come along as quickly as he has. He put on weight really well.

“He came off the ventilator really soon. They were surprised at how well he did. He came home on oxygen, which was a new experience for us, but he was off that last July.

“He’s doing brilliantly. He’s a very happy, very smiley baby.”

Rohan, who turned one two weeks ago now weighs 18lb 6oz.

The couple have now sent a message to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) staff in Swansea thanking them for all their hard work.

NICU matron Helen James said the team was “delighted” that Rohan was doing well.