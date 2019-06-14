Baby boy who was cut from his mother's womb with a butcher's knife during attack in Chicago dies

Three people have been arrested by police.

A BABY BOY who was cut from his mother’s womb with a butcher’s knife in Chicago two months ago has died, a family spokesperson said.

Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died at Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn from a severe brain injury, according to a statement posted on social media.

The baby had been on life support since being brought to the hospital on 23 April.

Police say his mother, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez (19), who was nine-months pregnant was strangled after she met with a woman to collect baby clothes.

It is alleged that Clarisa Figueroa (46) strangled her and the baby was forcibly removed from her womb with a butcher’s knife.

She was allegedly helped by her 24-year-old daughter.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of baby Yovanny Jadiel Lopez,” a family spokesperson said in a statement.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.”

An attorney for the family, Frank Avila, asked that the office charge the two women with murder, and charge Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, with murder as well. Bobak has been charged with concealing a homicide.

“The baby was murdered and we demand justice,” he said.

A spokesperson for the family said it had been weighing up whether to remove the baby from life support when the child died.

Avila told reporters that he was notified overnight that the baby’s condition had deteriorated, prompting him to call a Catholic priest, who came to the hospital to administer last rights at about 1am.

Four hours later, he said, the child died as a result of brain injuries caused by a loss of oxygen when he was cut from his mother’s body.

Christ Medical Center said in a statement that its “hearts and prayers” were with the baby’s family.

With reporting from Associated Press.