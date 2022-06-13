Pilot 'baby bundles' to be given to new parents

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN Roderic O’Gorman has announced a pilot scheme for “little baby bundles” – a welcome gift from the State for new parents.

The bundles will be distributed to 500 newborns and their parents, in collaboration with the Rotunda hospital in Dublin and University Hospital Waterford.

The gift bundle will include essential items for newborns such as a babygrow, vest and socks, as well as key items for the baby’s development, such as a teething ring, children’s books and a soft ball.

It will also include staples for new parents, such as a maternal breast pump, nipple cream, a changing bag and a sling.

Recipients will also be given an information pack about breastfeeding, safe sleep and post-natal depression. A resource to inform parents about accessing the National Childcare Scheme will also be provided.

The pilot is expected to begin this autumn. The initiative is inspired by similar successful schemes in Scotland and Finland.

In a press statement, O’Gorman said: “We’ve seen the success of similar initiatives in Scotland and Finland and so I’m delighted to announce these plans to pilot the Little Baby Bundle, in collaboration with our partners – the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin and University Hospital, Waterford.

The Little Baby Bundle is about giving each of Ireland’s newest little arrivals a welcome gift, while also providing parents with practical supports as they navigate those special first few weeks and months in their child’s life.”

A procurement process for the Little Baby Bundle Managing Agent is now underway. A Request for Tenders for the Little Baby Bundle Evaluation Partner, who will examine whether the Little Baby Bundle is suitable for wider roll-out, will be published later this summer.