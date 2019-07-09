This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Protesters with baby coffins plan to return to the National Maternity Hospital this Saturday

The issue was discussed on Liveline earlier today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 6:24 PM
51 minutes ago 6,357 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4717168
Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors group protesting outside the National Maternity Hospital on 6 July.
Image: Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors via Facebook
Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors group protesting outside the National Maternity Hospital on 6 July.
Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors group protesting outside the National Maternity Hospital on 6 July.
Image: Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors via Facebook

PRO-LIFE PROTESTERS criticised for their recent demonstration outside the National Maternity Hospital are planning to return this Saturday. 

The protest last Saturday was organised by Our Lady of Lourdes Protectors group. A member of the group, Charles Byrne, said they hold a demonstration every week. 

A photograph showing protesters outside the hospital in Dublin city centre with three white child-size coffins drew heavy criticism on Twitter and on RTÉ One’s Liveline today.

“We believe that abortion is a sin and therefore requires public reparation,” Byrne told TheJournal.ie. 

“It’s a stark message. We believe that 5,000 innocent human beings killed by the law so far is unacceptable,” said Byrne.

This figure is based on estimations from the START group, which represents around 250 medical professionals involved in abortion provision. They said its members estimate they are carrying out between 800 and 900 terminations a month.

These figures are unverified. No official figures have been released and none are due to be released until early next year.”

Speaking on Liveline, a patient at the National Maternity Hospital called Lindsey described seeing such protests as “horrific”. 

“That’s not something you want to walk out of the hospital and see,” said Lindsey. 

“Most women that do go through the loss of a baby, they’re leaving the hospital empty handed.”

Labour Senator Ivana Bacik said today in a statement that Minister Harris needs to tackle the issue of exclusion zones. 

“The wide reporting of the use of insensitive props at a protest outside Holles Street recently validates calls for exclusion zones,” Senator Bacik said.

“We must pass laws as soon as possible to prevent the intimidation and obstruction of women in a crisis pregnancy who seek to access legal services.”

Minister for Health Simon Harris said this demonstration showed disregard for women availing of services at the hospital. 

“Their so called ‘protest’ is grossly insensitive to women who may be in hospital after suffering a miscarriage or women who are receiving the devastating diagnosis of a fatal foetal abnormality,” the Minister told independent.ie.  

Many people from both pro-choice and pro-life viewpoints spoke out against the vigil. 

Eilis Mulroy from the Pro-Life Campaign said the PLC was not involved with the event outside the maternity hospital, but that she has concerns over exclusion zones.

“Democracy cannot function if in different areas of life we prohibit our opponents from protesting just because we don’t like their viewpoint or approach,” said Mulroy. 

“The government are selectively seizing on a small number of incidents to justify the introduction of exclusion zones here. It is a totally disproportionate response to the reality of what is happening on the ground and is an attack of freedom of speech and assembly.”

The demonstration was not linked to the recent Rally for Life which also took place in Dublin last Saturday. 

Despite the media attention and criticism of the group’s actions,  Byrne said they are still planning to hold their next demonstration this Saturday outside the hospital. He estimated that 60 people attended last Saturday’s ‘Rosary of Reparation’.

Byrne previously tried to contend the result of the Eighth Amendment referendum in 2018 in the High Court.

The Department of Health and the National Maternity Hospital did not respond in time for comment before publication. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie