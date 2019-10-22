This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Young boy awarded €11k after hot liquid spilled on him during Aer Lingus flight

The boy was on an Aer Lingus flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin when the incident happened.

By Simone Smith Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 4:46 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A 12-MONTH-OLD boy, whose legs were scalded when hot liquid was spilled on him during an Aer Lingus flight, has been awarded €11,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge John O’ Connor, heard today, that Philip Myskow of Oaklands Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin, had been a passenger on an Aer Lingus flight from Gran Canaria to Dublin, when the accident occurred on 4 May 2017.

Barrister Paul Gallagher, counsel for Philip, who sued through his mother Patrycja Klaput, told the court the hot liquid had been served by a member of the Aer Lingus cabin staff and passed to the passenger next to Philip.

Counsel said the cup containing the hot liquid had no lid attached. He said Philip, who is now three-years-old, had knocked against the cup and it had caused the contents to spill onto his legs which blistered after the incident.

Gallagher, who appeared with Anderson Gallagher Solicitors, said Philip had been screaming and had redness and blisters to the entire front of his left leg and to his right thigh. Cooling gel had been applied to the injury while Philp had still been on the plane.

He said the infant had been treated by ambulance staff when he arrived at Dublin Airport. More cooling gel had been applied to Philip’s leg and he had been given painkillers.

Gallagher said Philip, who had sued Aer Lingus Limited And Aer Lingus Group Dac, had seen his social and family life severely interfered with as a result of the accident. His burns had healed well in the weeks following the incident.

Judge O’Connor heard that Aer Lingus had been sued on the grounds of negligence and breach of contract and duty to Philip.

Judge O’Connor approved acceptance of an €11,000 settlement offer from the defendants.

Simone Smith

