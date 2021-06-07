#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Three-month old baby girl dies in hospital after dog attack at home

A young infant has died after being attacked by a dog in Co Waterford.

By Lauren Boland Monday 7 Jun 2021, 10:14 AM
3 hours ago 84,933 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5459839
Cork University Hospital
Image: Shutterstock
Cork University Hospital
Cork University Hospital
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 3 hours ago

A BABY GIRL has passed away after being attacked by a dog in Co Waterford.

The three-month-old was fatally injured by a dog in the early hours of this morning, gardaí confirmed.

The incident occurred at her home in Clashmore, Co Waterford.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged three months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning,” a garda statement said.

“Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital.”

The young infant was brought to Cork University Hospital, where she passed away.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“An Garda Síochána are appealing to the media and public to respect the privacy of the family at this time,” gardaí said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie