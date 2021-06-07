Three-month old baby girl dies in hospital after dog attack at home

A BABY GIRL has passed away after being attacked by a dog in Co Waterford.

The three-month-old was fatally injured by a dog in the early hours of this morning, gardaí confirmed.

The incident occurred at her home in Clashmore, Co Waterford.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances after a female infant, aged three months, was fatally injured by a dog at a residence in Clashmore, Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning,” a garda statement said.

“Gardaí and paramedics treated the infant at the scene until she was taken to Cork University Hospital.”

The young infant was brought to Cork University Hospital, where she passed away.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing to the media and public to respect the privacy of the family at this time,” gardaí said.