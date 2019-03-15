Gardaí investigating how baby received serious head wounds in Tipperary house

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING all circumstances in which an infant baby suffered serious head injuries at a house in Tipperary.

The baby is understood to have sustained the injuries on Thursday evening. Gardaí have sealed off the house and have taken statements from the parents.

The infant has been brought to hospital in Dublin where he is receiving specialist care.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an incident which occurred at a location on Thursday involving an infant male.

“Tusla have been notified. Garda investigations are continuing. There is no further information available at this stage.”