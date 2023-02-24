The most popular baby names in Ireland for 2022 have been revealed

JACK HAS MAINTAINED its strangehold on being the most popular name for newborn boys in the country, with Emily regaining its crown as the top name for girls.

The CSO has released its baby name stats for 2022, with Emily rising from 3rd place in 2021 to take the top spot it held previously in 2019.

Jack has held the top spot for boys’ names for every year since 2007, except for 2016, when James was the most popular.

In total, there were 4,016 different names used for boys last year and 4,966 used for girls.

Compared to 50 years ago in 1972 when John and Mary were the most popular names, only James remains from the top 10 for either boys or girls.

The all-important top five for 2022 is as follows:

Boys

Jack Noah James Rían Charlie

Girls

Emily Grace Fiadh Sophie Lily

As well as providing the names that top the charts, the CSO also looks at different trends including new entrants in the Top 100 and the ‘fastest rising’ names.

For girls, there are four new entrants into the top 100, they are: Hailey (75th), Phoebe (78th), Ayda (84th), Éala (91st).

For boys, there are two new entrants into the top 100, they are: Blake (94th), (97th).

In terms of the fastest risers for 2022, on the boys’ side there is Tomás, up 42 places to 77th place. On the girls’ side Éala, up 86 places to 91st place.

Some of the less frequently used girls’ names registered in 2022 and not included in the top 100 names were Matilda, Zoey, Tessa, Margot, Daria, Amira, Everleigh and Ariyah.

Some of the less popular boys’ names registered in 2022 were Cían, Nicholas, Ciarán, Art, Mustafa and Romeo.

For boys of non-Irish nationals, Oliver was the most popular choice with parents of UK nationality, while parents from the western EU member states (excluding Ireland) made Leonardo and Liam the joint most popular.

David was the boy’s name chosen most often by parents from newer EU member states.

For girls, Emma ranked first with parents from older EU members while Mia took to the top spot among EU member states who joined post 2004.

County-by-county

The CSO also provides a regional breakdown to show the variation of popular baby names across the country.

Jack was the most popular name for baby boys in all provinces in 2022.

Noah was the top or joint top boys’ name in 10 locations, including areas such as Donegal and Cork City.

While Muhammad was ranked 86th nationally in 2022 with a total of 72 births registered, in Galway City it was the most favoured boys name.

Emily was the most chosen girls’ name in five areas; South Dublin, Dublin City, Westmeath, Cork County, and Donegal. Mia and Millie were joint first choice in Sligo while they ranked 8th and 19th nationally.