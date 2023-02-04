Bacik says that lack of information from government on asylum seekers is helping far-right

LABOUR LEADER IVANA Bacik has said that the government needs to launch a public information campaign to combat hate speech attacking asylum seekers.

Bacik, Aontu leader Peadar Tóibín and Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill discussed the government’s communication to the public with regard to the accommodation of asylum seekers on RTÉ’s Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin.

“There is a frustration at the lack of information from government,” Bacik said.

“I’ve experienced this directly, that there is a small number of far right groups who are exploiting the information vacuum to stir up fear and distrust among communities.”

She added that a junior ministerial position should be created specifically for the accommodation of asylum seekers.

“We need to see a NPHET-style response to this. We need to see the Taoiseach stepping up and a big public information campaign.”

Peadar Tóibín stated that there was a difference between “ethno-nationalist” protesters using violent rhetoric in relation to asylum seekers, and people “angry around the lack of consultation.”

The Meath West TD added that people feel as though they “are not being told what’s happening in their own communities.”

Carroll MacNeill also stated that some of her constituents had spoken to her about what she believed were conspiracy theories related to asylum seekers on Facebook.

“I’ve picked up on something repeatedly, even from people within the same estate and with the same profile, and it’s clear to me from what was being suggested that there’s no way they thought of it independently. They both saw this same thing on Facebook that morning and raised with me.”

“Another thing I think is interesting is, and it’s irrespective of the type of community, people just want more information about who’s coming,” she continued.

“For example, I was saying, ‘we’ve got this number of people who have come from Ukraine, a third of them are children.’ 15,000 children are in school, that’s 92% of the kids that are here.”

“12,000 of the Ukrainians that have arrived are working.”

“People think of refugees or asylum seekers as other people. They forget there’s so many children, there’s people trying to work, people wanting to work, they forget people who are in school,” Carroll MacNeill said.