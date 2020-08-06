This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Back to school allowance trebled in response to Covid-19 pandemic

The scheme has been extended to include families on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 5:40 PM
31 minutes ago 8,387 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5169720
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

THE GOVERNMENT HAS nearly trebled the investment in the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance scheme to over €150 million, citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced today the new funding – significantly larger than the €54 million provided for the scheme last year.

The scheme has also been extended to include parents and guardians on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. There are currently 274,600 people receiving the payment. 

“Returning to school can be a very pressurised time financially for many parents and this year brings the added anxiety created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Humphreys said.

She said that the scheme takes “into account the increased number of families who continue to depend” on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment. 

The scheme provides a one-off payment to over 100,000 families for the cost of school clothing and footwear. 

The allowance for each child aged between four and 11 is €150, while for children aged between 12 and 22 the allowance is €275. 

More information on the scheme can be found here

