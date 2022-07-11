#Open journalism No news is bad news

Bonus back-to-school payment to be brought forward and paid next week

It was due to be paid in August.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 11 Jul 2022, 8:32 AM
Monday 11 Jul 2022, 8:32 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5813597
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE ONCE-OFF additional back-to-school allowance bonus is to be brought forward and paid into accounts from next week, it was confirmed this morning. 

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced that the annual Back-to-School Clothing and Footwear Allowance will be paid to 124,000 families, in respect of 220,000 children, from today.

The additional €100 payment announced by the coalition will now start being paid from next Monday 18 July. It was due to be paid next month. 

A statement from the Department of Social Protection this morning said the payment will be made in two stages for those who receive their allowance today.

The original awarded amount will be paid this week, followed by the additional €100 payment per qualifying child next week.

Any payments awarded after today will include the €100 increase for each child in a single payment awarded to the family.

The statement added that Ukrainian families who have moved to Ireland due to the war will also benefit under the scheme.

Minister Humphreys said: “This scheme recognises the pressures families with school going children are under at this time of year, particularly given the cost of living challenges that people are facing.

“On top of the increase I secured in the Budget, I also announced an additional €100 payment to help ease the burden facing families.

“I’m pleased too that as a result of changes I introduced in the Budget, the rates of payment will be increased for lone parents.

“These changes and increases are really important in terms of assisting families with purchasing the likes of school uniforms and other back-to-school related costs.

“I would advise anyone seeking further information on this scheme to contact their local Intreo Centre or visit MyWelfare.ie.”

