This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'For the love of God': Anger as shed to be used as Covid-19 isolation room in Athlone school

The school had already turned its canteen into a makeshift classroom.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 12:26 PM
55 minutes ago 9,595 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5186547
Image: Shutterstock/Halfpoint
Image: Shutterstock/Halfpoint

PARENTS AND STAFF at a national school in Athlone, Westmeath, said they are angry with the Department of Education over its lack of back-to-school preparation. 

RTÉ news this morning reported how children at Clonbonny National School will have to be put in a garden shed if they start experiencing Covid symptoms. 

The shed was the only area to place children, suspected of having the disease, as there was no more room left. 

The school had already turned its canteen into a makeshift classroom. Clonbonny has requested a portacabin from the Government in a bid to tackle possible overcrowding at the school.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáín said the plans for going back to school should have been released much earlier to give schools enough time to get things in place. 

He said: “For the love of God. This is why the package for re-opening should have been announced in May at the latest. We won’t get to ask the Minister about this until next week at the earliest.”

Screenshot 2020-08-26 at 12.29.17 PM Source: Twitter/Ciaran Mullooly

The school’s principal told RTÉ that she had also asked the department for an additional special needs assistant as there are children in four different classrooms who require the expertise of an SNA.

This means that the current number of SNAs will be required to move between classrooms, creating a higher risk of contracting or spreading Covid. 

A statement from the department on this query reads: “Clonbonny National School submitted a request for an exceptional review of their SNA allocation for 2020/21 school year as they were of the view that their allocation was insufficient to meet the needs of their students for the year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The school was given an increase in SNA resources of 0.34 posts under this review process. However, the school appealed the outcome of this review.

“The appeal was not upheld and the school was advised of this in writing on Friday 21st August 2020.

“The NCSE allocates SNA resources in line with the Department of Education and Skills policy. There is no provision for schools to apply for additional temporary SNA resources from September in order to support social distancing in schools.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie