'For the love of God': Anger as shed to be used as Covid-19 isolation room in Athlone school

PARENTS AND STAFF at a national school in Athlone, Westmeath, said they are angry with the Department of Education over its lack of back-to-school preparation.

RTÉ news this morning reported how children at Clonbonny National School will have to be put in a garden shed if they start experiencing Covid symptoms.

The shed was the only area to place children, suspected of having the disease, as there was no more room left.

The school had already turned its canteen into a makeshift classroom. Clonbonny has requested a portacabin from the Government in a bid to tackle possible overcrowding at the school.

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáín said the plans for going back to school should have been released much earlier to give schools enough time to get things in place.

He said: “For the love of God. This is why the package for re-opening should have been announced in May at the latest. We won’t get to ask the Minister about this until next week at the earliest.”

Source: Twitter/Ciaran Mullooly

The school’s principal told RTÉ that she had also asked the department for an additional special needs assistant as there are children in four different classrooms who require the expertise of an SNA.

This means that the current number of SNAs will be required to move between classrooms, creating a higher risk of contracting or spreading Covid.

A statement from the department on this query reads: “Clonbonny National School submitted a request for an exceptional review of their SNA allocation for 2020/21 school year as they were of the view that their allocation was insufficient to meet the needs of their students for the year.

“The school was given an increase in SNA resources of 0.34 posts under this review process. However, the school appealed the outcome of this review.

“The appeal was not upheld and the school was advised of this in writing on Friday 21st August 2020.

“The NCSE allocates SNA resources in line with the Department of Education and Skills policy. There is no provision for schools to apply for additional temporary SNA resources from September in order to support social distancing in schools.”