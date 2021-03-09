Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar and Wolfwalkers receive Bafta nominations

IRISH ACTORS BARRY Keoghan and Niamh Algar, and Irish animated film Wolfwalkers have received nominations for Bafta Awards.

In the Supporting Actor category, Keoghan was nominated for his role in Calm With Horses, while co-star Niamh Algar picked up a nod in the Supporting Actress category.

Wolfwalkers, which was made by Kilkenny animation company Cartoon Saloon, was shortlisted in the Animate Film category.

Irish comedian Aisling Bea announced the nominees during a virtual ceremony this afternoon, alongside Susan Wokoma.

Nomadland and Rocks lead the nominations with seven apiece, followed by The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman with six nominations each.

The Dig and The Mauritanian both received five nominations. Another Round, Calm With Horses, Judas and the Black Messiah, News of the World and Sound of Metal got four.

The ceremony will take place virtually on Sunday 11 April.

Here’s a look at the main categories:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Lead Actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks)

Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Wunmi Mosaku (His House)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)

Kosar Ali (Rocks)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)

Alan Kim (Minari)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)

Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Director