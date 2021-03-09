#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar and Wolfwalkers receive Bafta nominations

Nomadland and Rocks lead the nominations with seven apiece.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 2:43 PM
Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 2:43 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5376263
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRISH ACTORS BARRY Keoghan and Niamh Algar, and Irish animated film Wolfwalkers have received nominations for Bafta Awards. 

In the Supporting Actor category, Keoghan was nominated for his role in Calm With Horses, while co-star Niamh Algar picked up a nod in the Supporting Actress category. 

Wolfwalkers, which was made by Kilkenny animation company Cartoon Saloon, was shortlisted in the Animate Film category. 

Irish comedian Aisling Bea announced the nominees during a virtual ceremony this afternoon, alongside Susan Wokoma.

Nomadland and Rocks lead the nominations with seven apiece, followed by The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman with six nominations each.

The Dig and The Mauritanian both received five nominations. Another Round, Calm With Horses, Judas and the Black Messiah, News of the World and Sound of Metal got four. 

The ceremony will take place virtually on Sunday 11 April. 

Here’s a look at the main categories:

Best Film

  • The Father
  • The Mauritanian
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Outstanding British Film

  • Calm With Horses
  • The Dig
  • The Father
  • His House
  • Limbo
  • The Mauritanian
  • Mogul Mowgli
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Rocks
  • Saint Maud

Lead Actress

  • Bukky Bakray (Rocks)
  • Radha Blank (The 40-Year-Old Version)
  • Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
  • Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
  • Wunmi Mosaku (His House)
  • Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Lead Actor

  • Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
  • Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger)
  • Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round)
  • Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
  • Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Supporting Actress

  • Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses)
  • Kosar Ali (Rocks)
  • Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
  • Dominique Fishback (Judas And The Black Messiah)
  • Ashley Madekwe (County Lines)
  • Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Supporting Actor

  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)
  • Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses)
  • Alan Kim (Minari)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…)
  • Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods)
  • Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Director

  • Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
  • Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth)
  • Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
  • Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
  • Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?)
  • Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

