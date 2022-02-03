#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Belfast film scoops six nominations in Baftas shortlist

Ruth Negga and Jessie Buckley are among Irish actors nominated in the awards.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 2:49 PM
34 minutes ago 1,388 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5672571
Caitriona Balfe arrives at a screening of the film Belfast in October 2021
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Caitriona Balfe arrives at a screening of the film Belfast in October 2021
Caitriona Balfe arrives at a screening of the film Belfast in October 2021
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

NEW FILM BELFAST has received six nominations in this year’s Baftas shortlist.

The semi-autobiographical film, starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, focuses on the Troubles in Northern Ireland and has been nominated for best film.

Irish actors to receive nominations in the Baftas this year include Ruth Negga, Jessie Buckley, and Caitríona Balfe and Ciarán Hinds.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 13 March.

Reacting to the nominations for Belfast, director Kenneth Branagh said it was “an amazing tribute to a remarkable part of the world”.

He said: “This news on top of the incredible box office support from UK cinema audiences is truly fantastic. We are humbly and delightfully gobsmacked!”

The film is nominated in the editing category, lead by editor Úna Ní Dhonghaile.

Speaking to The Journal last month, Ní Dhonghaile shared details of the process behind the film.

She said there’s “a truthfulness” to the film that she hoped people would respond to.

“For me, this is an important film about healing, and how we can move forward together and have non-denominational schools and children together,” Ní Dhonghaile said.

“There’s a lot of work to be done and inclusion on all sides.” 

Acting awards 

Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars in The Power of The Dog, is nominated in the leading actor category, with his co-stars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee both nominated in the supporting actor category. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Hollywood star Will Smith is among the first time nominees in the performance categories this year, with a leading actor nomination for his role in King Richard, in which he stars as the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams.

Also nominated in the leading actor category alongside him and Cumberbatch are Mahershala Ali for Swan Song, Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up and Stephen Graham for Boiling Point. 

Other supporting actor nominees include West Side Story’s Mike Faist, Belfast’s Ciaran Hinds, Troy Kotsur for Coda and 11-year-old Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon, making him this year’s youngest nominee.

Nominees in the leading actress category include Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for Coda, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person In The World, Joanna Scanlan for After Love and Tessa Thompson for Passing.

Irish actresses Caitriona Balfe, Jessie Buckley and Ruth Negga are nominated in the supporting actress category for their roles in Belfast, The Lost Daughter and Passing respectively, alongside Ariana DeBose for West Side Story. Ann Dowd for Mass, and Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie