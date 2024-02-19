Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
BAFTAs

BBC reporter criticised for asking Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan's naked dance scene in Saltburn

An interviewer asked Scott a question about fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan that has been described as ‘insulting’.
4
13.1k
1 hour ago

A BBC INTERVIEW with Irish actor Andrew Scott in which he was asked about Barry Keoghan’s performance in Saltburn has been criticised this morning.

BBC reporter Colin Paterson asked Scott, who was at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) along with cast and crew mates for nominated film All Of Us Strangers, about fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who was nominated for leading actor for his role in Saltburn.

The reporter asked Scott a question about “prosthetics” in the context of a scene featuring Keoghan dancing without clothes in the film and asked Scott how well he knows the other actor.

Scott walked away from the interview at that point.

The interview has received criticism on social media from viewers who felt the question was inappropriate.

A theatre critic in the UK, Mark Shenton, said: “How utterly embarrassing is this BBC red carpet interview with the brilliant Andrew Scott. Andrew handles it with supreme tact – but why was he even asked this?”

Human rights lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher described it as “appalling”, questioning why the topic was raised. “Because Andrew is also Irish, like Barry Keoghan? Because he’s gay? Baffling and insulting to both of these talented actors.”

One social media user called it the “most awkward cringe-worthy Bafta red carpet question ever”, while another said they had lodged a complaint with the BBC over the “inappropriate” question.

The Journal has contacted the BBC press office for comment.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     