BBC reporter criticised for asking Andrew Scott about Barry Keoghan's naked dance scene in Saltburn

A BBC INTERVIEW with Irish actor Andrew Scott in which he was asked about Barry Keoghan’s performance in Saltburn has been criticised this morning.

BBC reporter Colin Paterson asked Scott, who was at the British Academy Film and Television Awards (Baftas) along with cast and crew mates for nominated film All Of Us Strangers, about fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who was nominated for leading actor for his role in Saltburn.

The reporter asked Scott a question about “prosthetics” in the context of a scene featuring Keoghan dancing without clothes in the film and asked Scott how well he knows the other actor.

Scott walked away from the interview at that point.

The interview has received criticism on social media from viewers who felt the question was inappropriate.

A theatre critic in the UK, Mark Shenton, said: “How utterly embarrassing is this BBC red carpet interview with the brilliant Andrew Scott. Andrew handles it with supreme tact – but why was he even asked this?”

Human rights lawyer Caoilfhionn Gallagher described it as “appalling”, questioning why the topic was raised. “Because Andrew is also Irish, like Barry Keoghan? Because he’s gay? Baffling and insulting to both of these talented actors.”

One social media user called it the “most awkward cringe-worthy Bafta red carpet question ever”, while another said they had lodged a complaint with the BBC over the “inappropriate” question.

The Journal has contacted the BBC press office for comment.