Poll: Which film do you think should win at the Baftas tonight?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IT’S THE 2023 Bafta Film Awards this evening and five films are in contention for a win in the Best Film category.
Today, we’re asking you: Which Best Film nominee do you think should win at the Baftas tonight?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site