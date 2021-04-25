Fire at Baghdad Covid hospital kills 82, leaves 110 wounded

A FIRE THAT ravaged a Covid-19 hospital in the Iraqi capital killed 82 people and sparked angry calls for the sacking of officials, in a country with long-dilapidated health infrastructure.

The blaze at Baghdad’s Ibn al-Khatib hospital started with an explosion caused by “a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders”, medical sources told AFP.

Officials announced today that the death toll had climbed from 58 to 82. A further 110 people suffered injuries.

Flames spread quickly across multiple floors in the middle of the night, as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of the 30 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit where most severe Covid-19 cases are treated, a medical source said.

“The hospital had no fire protection system and false ceilings allowed the flames to spread to highly flammable products,” the civil defence said.

“The majority of the victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke,” it added.

Videos on social media showed firefighters battling to put out the blaze as patients and their relatives tried to flee the building.

“It was the people who got the wounded out,” Amir, 35, told AFP, saying he saved his hospitalised brothers “by the skin of his teeth”.

Iraq’s hospitals have been worn down by decades of conflict and poor investment, with shortages in medicines and hospital beds.