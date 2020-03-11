This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three designer bags, four luxury watches and two cars seized in 'significant' Dublin raids

Four phones and a number of banking and financial documents were also seized.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 11:56 AM
Image: Photojoiner/An Garda Síochána
Image: Photojoiner/An Garda Síochána

A NUMBER OF luxury items have been seized in a Criminal Assets Bureau raid this morning, carried out across four Dublin locations.

The items seized include two cars, three bags, four watches, nine jackets and a number of financial and banking documents.

The primary focus of these searches was a residential property in Crumlin. A second residence was searched in Tallaght, and a further search was conducted at a business premises in Kilmainham.

“A professional search is also being conducted in the Tallaght area,” a Garda statement said.

The following assets were seized in those raids:

  • A 162 registered BMW 730D
  • A 151 registered Volvo XC60
  • A Rolex watch
  • A Tag Heuer watch
  • A Breitling watch
  • A Bvlgari watch
  • 3 Canada Goose coats
  • 5 Moncler jackets
  • A Fendi Designer handbag
  • A Michael Kors handbag
  • A Prada jacket
  • A Gucci man bag
  • Documents and paperwork
  • Banking and financial documents
  • Three mobile phones including 1 encrypted phone
  • A computer hard drive.

The CAB raids were assisted by the Emergency Response Unit, and local detectives attached to the Crumlin and Tallaght Districts, as well as the Customs Dog Unit.

The operation was targeting an individual with “strong links to organised criminality” across the Dublin Metropolitan Region, and is focused on the source of funds used to purchase and extensively re-develop a substantial property.

The operation is “a significant development” in the on-going proceeds of crime investigation, Gardaí said.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

