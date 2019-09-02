Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas hit by 'monstrous' storm as US orders mass evacuations

Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Strong winds move the palms of the palm trees at the first moment of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

HURRICANE DORIAN HIT the Bahamas last night, with the storm now moving towards the US coast, where hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the category 5 storm in the low-lying islands.

With sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour, Dorian crashed onshore in the Abacos Islands, in the northwest of the Bahamas – the strongest storm ever to hit the Caribbean islands.

It was tied for the second most powerful hurricane ever in the Atlantic basin, the US National Weather Service said – with footage on social media showing major destruction from howling gusts of wind and pounding seawater.

Parts of the Abacos were under water as forecasters warned they faced a towering 18 to 23 foot storm surge. Winds were gusting over 220 kilometres with no sign of weakening as the storm hit west over the island of Grand Bahama, the National Hurricane Centre in Miami said.

Video posted on the website of the Bahamian newspaper Tribune 242 showed water up to the roofs of wooden houses in what appeared to be a coastal town. Capsized boats floated in muddy brown water dotted with wooden boards, tree branches and other debris.

Evacuation

After days of uncertainty surrounding the storm’s path, the southeastern US states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina ordered coastal residents to evacuate in a mass evacuation set to affect hundreds of thousands of people.

The NHC said the storm will be “dangerously close” to the Florida coast tonight through until Tuesday.

Last night, the eastern part of Grand Bahama was experiencing the eye of the storm. The NHC said the situation on that island was life-threatening and would only worsen overnight.

“Do not leave your shelter as the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye,” the NHC warned last night.

US President Donald Trump called the storm 'monstrous'. Source: ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis broke down in tears as he addressed a news conference, calling it “probably the most sad and worst day of my life,” the Nassau Guardian reported.

“We’re facing a hurricane… one that we’ve never seen in the history of the Bahamas,” he said.

As of 2am, the storm was 95 kilometres east of Freeport on Grand Bahama and moving slowly west.

NHC director Ken Graham said the Bahamas would be under major hurricane conditions for a punishing 30 hours or more.

In Washington, President Donald Trump met with his emergency management chiefs and declared “this looks monstrous”.

“We expect that much of the eastern seaboard will be ultimately impacted and some of it very, very severely,” he said.

Florida issued its first evacuation orders in parts of Palm Beach, home of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and Martin Counties.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster followed suit yesterday ordering mandatory evacuations of the state’s coast – affecting some 800,000 people – while Georgia gave orders to evacuate six coastal counties. Both orders take effect today at noon.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” McMaster said.

Neighboring North Carolina has also declared a state of emergency.

Kevin McAleenan, acting homeland security secretary, said hurricane force winds could hit Florida, followed by prolonged rain combined with a storm surge.

“That’s going to be very difficult as the storm starts to move northward,” he said on ABC.

Trump has declared a federal state of emergency in Florida, authorising US assistance to supplement state and local efforts.

© AFP 2019.