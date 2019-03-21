This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Broadcasting watchdog rejects complaints of bias during Eighth Amendment referendum TV debates

The three compalints were made about shows broadcast on Virgin Media Television.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,796 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4554409
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE BROADCASTING REGULATOR has rejected three complaints that programmes broadcast on Virgin Media Television in the run up to last year’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment failed to be fair, objective and impartial.

Two of the complaints to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) were made against The Tonight Show, hosted by Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates, and the third was against The Pat Kenny Show Referendum Special.

The three complaints were all made by Brendan O’Regan and the programmes were broadcast last May when the channel was known as TV3.

The complaints against The Tonight Show focused on programmes that aired on 17 and 21 May ahead of the vote on 25 May.

Both of the shows involved panel discussions on the referendum with representatives from each side of the debate.

Each panelist set out their position at the beginning of each of the programmes and this was followed by an open discussion.

Fact-checking

Both programmes included fact-checking undertaken by a journalist from TheJournal.ie.

O’Regan complained that the fact-checkers, Sinead O’Carroll and Susan Daly, did not remain impartial and, on occasion, provided their own viewpoints under the guise of providing facts.

He said that the panelists should have been given the opportunity to challenge the fact-checkers.

The complainant also expressed the view that the presenters put more challenging questions to the panelists advocating a ‘No’ vote. He claimed that the programmes were not fair, objective or impartial and were biased in favour of a ‘Yes’ vote.

In responding to the complaint, Virgin Media Television said that the presenters engaged the fact-checkers from TheJournal.ie with a view to ensuring that the audience was provided with information which was “trustworthy, honest and credible”.

It said that on both nights the fact-checkers provided accurate information and answered questions without expressing their own views.

The broadcaster added that the presenters also challenged each side fairly and did not express their opinion.

In unanimously rejecting the complaint the BAI’s Compliance Committee found that the fact-checking element of the programme was fair, objective and impartial and it found no evidence that the panelists advocating a ‘No’ vote were treated unfairly.

TV3 New Season 43_90521877

The complainant made a similar complaint against The Pat Kenny Show Referendum Special, which was broadcast on 23 May.

He said Kenny was “rude” to the ‘No’ panelists and challenged them in a more robust manner than those representing the ‘Yes’ side.

O’Regan said this was most evident in Kenny’s treatment of, Iona Institute member, Maria Steen.

Virgin Media Television said in its response that the discussion was fair to all sides and gave each of the contributors ample time to make their case. 

The broadcaster acknowledged that Kenny was “direct and strict” with the panelists and contributors on the programme but maintained that this approach was necessary given the nature of the debate.

In unanimously rejecting the complaint the Compliance Committee found that Kenny moderated the debate fairly and found no indication of bias.

It also found no evidence that Kenny’s treatment of any of the contributors infringed on the requirement to be fair, impartial and objective.

The authority also dismissed a complaint made by the Kerry based company Bio Atlantis against the RTÉ One documentary series A Wild Irish Year.

The rejected complaint stated that the show made false and unsubstantiated claims about seaweed harvesting.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An incredible young woman': Tributes paid to HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan
    97,547  47
    2
    		Kildare school apologises after students 'received burns' on their foreheads on Ash Wednesday
    87,687  79
    3
    		Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    78,524  2
    Fora
    1
    		Meet CreditCruncher, the startup that's taking the law of late payments into its own hands
    198  0
    2
    		It's the 'end of the road' for Ireland's first drive-in cinema as Movie Junction heads for liquidation
    149  0
    The42
    1
    		Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    91,984  7
    2
    		'We won't be playing this Saturday' - another team enters stand-off with GAA
    54,786  22
    3
    		'When I was at Ireland, I wasn't good enough to play for England'
    45,541  44
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Skin Deep: These are the beauty products I buy over and over again
    6,226  2
    2
    		Drake spent the day playing basketball and eating Eddie Rocket's in Tallaght yesterday
    5,226  1
    3
    		Linda Martin was having none of Amy Schumer in the nip on last night's Cutting Edge
    3,510  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who set two large dogs on a woman told he can't own any dogs bigger than a terrier in future
    Man who set two large dogs on a woman told he can't own any dogs bigger than a terrier in future
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    HEALTH
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    DRUGS
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    EU
    May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'
    May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'
    EU fines Google €1.49bn for blocking ads by rivals
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie