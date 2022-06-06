Pair accused of knifepoint robberies targeting pizza delivery drivers

A 20 YEAR-old man and teenage boy have been released on bail over a spate of robberies where pizza deliverymen were held up at knifepoint in Dublin.

Jamie Byrne, of Bawnlea Green, Tallaght, and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be identified because he is a minor, appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday.

The court heard that Domino’s Pizza deliverymen were targets; one of them had a knife held to his chest and was attacked in Tallaght.

Gardai charged them with two robberies, possessing a knife and assault causing harm to one of the delivery men on Saturday.

The juvenile defendant has an additional charge for robbing another delivery man on May 29.

Advertisement

They faced objections to bail based on the seriousness of the case.

Garda Odhran Forest alleged that a driver came from the Citywest branch to deliver food to a house on Russell Lane on Saturday evening.

The court heard that while a male waited in the doorway, the juvenile came from behind with a knife and stole his phone.

At 9.10 pm, a delivery man from a different Domino’s Pizza branch brought a food order to the same address.

“A male held a knife to his chest”, said Garda Forest, adding that there was a failed attempt to take his vehicle

Garda David Kenealy alleged former apprentice plumber Jamie Byrne and the teenager allegedly attacked the man with kicks leaving him with cuts and scratches.

It was alleged that on May 29, the 16-year-old boy approached another delivery man and robbed him of food at knifepoint.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Following submissions from defence solicitors Darren Gray and Lorraine Stephens, Judge Gibbons granted bail with conditions.

The pair were ordered not to contact each other, obey curfews, remain sober, and sign on daily at local garda stations.

Mr Byrne must reside at an address in Co. Kildare and stay out of Dublin except for court hearings.

Judge Gibbons ordered him to appear at Tallaght District Court on June 28, while the teenager will appear at the Children’s Court in three weeks.

Gardai are awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.