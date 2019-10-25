Boil water notice for 600,000 people in Dublin, Kildare and Meath lifted with immediate effect

IRISH WATER HAS said the boil water notice for 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area has been lifted with immediate effect.

The decision to lift the notice was be jointly taken by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the HSE and Fingal County Council.

The boil water notice was issued on Tuesday after the disinfection process, which makes water safe to drink, may have been compromised at the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

People living and working across a huge area in parts of Dublin, Meath and Kildare were affected.

The EPA conducted an audit of the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant today, with Irish Water and Fingal County Council on site to support the audit.

The test results of a water sample that was taken earlier in the week was found to be satisfactory and this result formed part of the audit process.

At lunchtime today, Irish Water received the results for two more water samples taken later this week. Both samples were satisfactory.

Following this, the HSE, EPA, Fingal County Council and Irish Water met to discuss the preliminary results of the audit and water sampling results.

The HSE is satisfied with the information and risk assessment provided by Irish Water to support the lifting of the notice.

Since early this morning, Fingal County council flushed the network in key areas to remove the remaining at risk water from the network.

Boil Water Notice for customers supplied by the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant has been lifted with immediate effect. We are grateful to our partners in @Fingalcoco who worked with us to provide all necessary detail to the HSE & EPA to facilitate the lifting of this notice. pic.twitter.com/WlipJSCoQg — Irish Water (@IrishWater) October 25, 2019 Source: Irish Water /Twitter

“Irish Water acknowledge and understand the impact of this boil water notice on the 600,000 people affected and we sincerely regret the inconvenience,” Yvonne Harris of Irish Water said.

“Irish Water acknowledge and understand the impact of this boil water notice on the 600,000 people affected and we sincerely regret the inconvenience,” she said.

“We endeavoured to keep the public up to date at every stage and we are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information on social media and who supported family, friends and neighbours.”

The HSE, EPA and Fingal County Council will continue to liaise on the Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

Should customers have any queries regarding this boil water notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on its customer care helpline.

Updates are available on the water supply updates section on Irish Water’s website, on Twitter @IWCare and via its customer care helpline open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.