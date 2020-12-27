#Open journalism No news is bad news

More balanced regional development and public transport investments key for Ryan

Developing rail in both Limerick and Cork is a number one priority for Minister Eamon Ryan

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 2:47 PM
20 minutes ago 1,257 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311471
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan
Image: RollingNews
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan
Image: RollingNews

DELIVERING BALANCED REGIONAL development and investing in public transport is being focused on by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

According to the Minister, developing rail in both Limerick and Cork is a number one priority for him, believing that it would transform the planning of both cities.

In Cork, Ryan says there was a plan for investing in rail, but it never materialized.

“There was a plan for investing in rail from Middleton, running through Kent Station on to Mallow. It was put off forever and a day. I think that’s an immediate priority,” said Ryan.

(And) looking at the introduction of really high-quality bus rapid transit route from Ballincollig to Mahon through UCC and the centre of Cork and the along the docklands and so on, with a view to turning it into light rail.

Ryan also wants to begin “immediately twin-tracking from Athenry into Galway so you get transport led development.”

BusConnect routes are also being planned in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford.

Ryan has also committed €140 million into moving the train station from Waterford to the North Quay, as well as build a new public transport bridge to the other side of the quay.

“All those projects, all those stations, all those lines are on existing Irish rail lines where we would have a much easier time getting through the planning, it is using existing resources.

“So you can do it quickly, we can get the funding and it transforms our regional cities.”

The Minister hopes to be able to get these projects included in the European Resilience and Recovery Fund application.

According to Ryan, by developing outside of Dublin it will lessen the strain on Dublin as well as benefiting the cities who receive the development.

