Woman attacked with knife during assault by three teenagers in north Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a young woman was attacked by three youths in Balbriggan, north Dublin, yesterday.
The incident happened on the Bath Road in Balbriggan last Friday at around 6.10pm.
Gardaí said a woman, aged in her 20s, was walking through a tunnel which is beside a sports pitch in the area, when she was approached from behind by three male youths.
Gardaí said she was pushed to the ground and kicked a number of times. One of the teenagers is believed to have used blade during the incident, cutting through some of the woman’s clothing. Officers said the woman suffered a minor wound on her leg.
A spokesman said: “No arrests have been made and investigations ongoing. Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have information and who was in the Bath Road area of Balbriggan between 6pm – 6.20pm to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)