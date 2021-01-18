#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 18 January 2021
Advertisement

Woman attacked with knife during assault by three teenagers in north Dublin

The incident happened on Friday.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 18 Jan 2021, 12:32 PM
18 minutes ago 3,407 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5328224
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a young woman was attacked by three youths in Balbriggan, north Dublin, yesterday.

The incident happened on the Bath Road in Balbriggan last Friday at around 6.10pm.

Gardaí said a woman, aged in her 20s, was walking through a tunnel which is beside a sports pitch in the area, when she was approached from behind by three male youths.

Gardaí said she was pushed to the ground and kicked a number of times. One of the teenagers is believed to have used blade during the incident, cutting through some of the woman’s clothing. Officers said the woman suffered a minor wound on her leg.

A spokesman said: “No arrests have been made and investigations ongoing. Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have information and who was in the Bath Road area of Balbriggan between 6pm – 6.20pm to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie