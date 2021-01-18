Woman attacked with knife during assault by three teenagers in north Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a young woman was attacked by three youths in Balbriggan, north Dublin, yesterday.

The incident happened on the Bath Road in Balbriggan last Friday at around 6.10pm.

Gardaí said a woman, aged in her 20s, was walking through a tunnel which is beside a sports pitch in the area, when she was approached from behind by three male youths.

Gardaí said she was pushed to the ground and kicked a number of times. One of the teenagers is believed to have used blade during the incident, cutting through some of the woman’s clothing. Officers said the woman suffered a minor wound on her leg.

A spokesman said: “No arrests have been made and investigations ongoing. Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have information and who was in the Bath Road area of Balbriggan between 6pm – 6.20pm to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any garda station.