Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Gardaí appeal for information after car set on fire in Balbriggan, north Dublin

The incident happened yesterday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 6:11 PM
40 minutes ago 5,805 Views 8 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a car was set on fire in the Brenmore Court area of Balbriggan yesterday.

Officers received reports of a car on fire in the area at around 5.55pm. Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and the car has since been removed for a technical examination.

No injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the area between 5.45pm – 6.15pm, to contact them at Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí do not believe at this point that this incident is linked in any way to scenes of violence between teenage gangs which occurred in the area over the last week. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Read next:

