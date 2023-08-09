Balbriggan Garda Station forced to close after member of public enters with "historical" explosive device

BALBRIGGAN GARDA STATION is currently closed to the public after an incident in which a member of the public entered the station with what is believed to be an historical explosive device.

A statement issued by An Garda Síochána on Wednesday afternoon advised: “Balbriggan Garda Station is currently closed to the public.

Advertisement

“This afternoon, a member of the public entered the station with a device found at a nearby location. This device is believed to be historical in nature.”

The decision to close the station to the public has been described as a “precaution”.

An Garda Síochána further confirmed that the services of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been requested.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.