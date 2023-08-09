Balbriggan Garda Station forced to close after member of public enters with "historical" explosive device

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BALBRIGGAN GARDA STATION is currently closed to the public after an incident in which a member of the public entered the station with what is believed to be an historical explosive device.
A statement issued by An Garda Síochána on Wednesday afternoon advised: “Balbriggan Garda Station is currently closed to the public.
“This afternoon, a member of the public entered the station with a device found at a nearby location. This device is believed to be historical in nature.”
The decision to close the station to the public has been described as a “precaution”.
An Garda Síochána further confirmed that the services of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been requested.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
