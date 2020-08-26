Man dies following two-car collision in Balbriggan

A MAN HAS died following a two-car crash in Balbriggan in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the crash, which occurred on the M1 northbound in Balbriggan at 5.30am this morning.

The man, whose age is not currently known, died after two cars collided near junction 6. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out later.

Another man, the driver of the second car, was also injured and was taken to hospital – but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A stretch of the road remains closed as forensic collision investigators work at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and are asking any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact them.