#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 17 March 2021
Advertisement

Five arrested, two gardaí injured, after public order incident in Baldoyle

Two of the men, both aged 18 years, have since been charged.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 9:12 AM
33 minutes ago 9,140 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5383903
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

FIVE PEOPLE, A number of them juveniles, were arrested following a public order incident in north Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of a large group of “apparent youths” congregated in the Parochial Avenue area of Baldoyle at approximately 7pm.

Five people, four males and one female, aged 17 to 20, were arrested for breaches of the Public Order Act after they failed to comply with direction from gardaí.

They were detained at Clontarf and Raheny Garda Stations.

In performing these arrests a male and female garda received minor injuries. 

Two of the men, both aged 18 years, have since been charged in relation to this incident and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice next month.

The other three people are to be dealt with by way of adult caution and the juvenile diversion programme.

Another male, aged 17, was observed causing minor damage to a parked car and was arrested for criminal damage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He was arrested and taken to Raheny Garda Station. He has since been released and is to be also dealt with by way of the juvenile diversion programme.

Comments are closed as two individuals have been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie