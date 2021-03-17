Five arrested, two gardaí injured, after public order incident in Baldoyle

FIVE PEOPLE, A number of them juveniles, were arrested following a public order incident in north Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of a large group of “apparent youths” congregated in the Parochial Avenue area of Baldoyle at approximately 7pm.

Five people, four males and one female, aged 17 to 20, were arrested for breaches of the Public Order Act after they failed to comply with direction from gardaí.

They were detained at Clontarf and Raheny Garda Stations.

In performing these arrests a male and female garda received minor injuries.

Two of the men, both aged 18 years, have since been charged in relation to this incident and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice next month.

The other three people are to be dealt with by way of adult caution and the juvenile diversion programme.

Another male, aged 17, was observed causing minor damage to a parked car and was arrested for criminal damage.

He was arrested and taken to Raheny Garda Station. He has since been released and is to be also dealt with by way of the juvenile diversion programme.

Comments are closed as two individuals have been charged.