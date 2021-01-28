Man (50s) seriously injured in suspected stabbing incident in north Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a serious assault in Baldoyle, north Dublin this afternoon.
Gardaí were called to the serious assault at around 1pm on the Baldoyle Road. A man in his 50s was injured and is understood to have sustained stab wounds.
The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to gardaí.
The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station.
The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination, a garda spokesperson said, adding that investigations are ongoing.
