Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Man (50s) seriously injured in suspected stabbing incident in north Dublin

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene.

By Adam Daly Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 3:17 PM
43 minutes ago 9,067 Views 6 Comments
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested following a serious assault in Baldoyle, north Dublin this afternoon. 

Gardaí were called to the serious assault at around 1pm on the Baldoyle Road. A man in his 50s was injured and is understood to have sustained stab wounds. 

The injured man was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to gardaí. 

The man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clontarf Garda Station. 

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination, a garda spokesperson said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

