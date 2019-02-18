This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Baldwin says Trump's comments could be a 'threat' to his safety after president's fury at TV skit

Actor Alec Baldwin portrayed Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live.

By Sean Murray Monday 18 Feb 2019, 6:42 PM
1 hour ago 21,997 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4500428

Posted by on Monday, 18 February 2019

ACTOR ALEC BALDWIN has said that criticism made by US President Donald Trump could constitute a threat to his safety and the safety of his family.

Trump responded angrily Baldwin’s portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live, accusing the show of performing a “total hit job” and asking why it can do so without “retribution”. 

Baldwin’s exaggerated imitation of the president – complete with blonde wig and pout – parodied Trump’s speech announcing a national emergency in order to build his border wall with Mexico.

In the skit, he said: “You all see why I gotta fake this emergency, right? I have to, because I want to. It’s really simple. We have a problem. Drugs are coming into this country through no wall.

Wall works, wall makes safe. You don’t have to be smart to understand that. In fact, it’s even easier to understand if you’re not smart.

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

In a series of tweets following the broadcast, Trump said there was “nothing funny” about the programme.

He said such content is “very unfair and should be looked into”, adding that “this is the real collusion”. 

In a subsequent tweet, he said – in all capital letters – that “the rigged and corrupt media is the enemy of the people”. 

Last evening, Baldwin replied: “I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?”

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker noted that no other president had “publicly threatened retribution against a television network because it satirised him”. 

Also parodied on the show was Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer. He said that it was a “good impersonation” but had gotten “one thing wrong”, adding “I use a flip phone”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    63,039  37
    2
    		'I felt so humiliated, I burst into tears': Woman questions why she was asked for adoption cert when applying for PSC
    60,315  15
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A secondary school teacher in Meath on €41,000 who saved up to buy her mother an apartment back home
    58,300  63
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
    300  0
    2
    		Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		How a former Aer Lingus flight attendant became one of the most famous Irish athletes on the planet
    95,015  59
    2
    		TV Wrap: Kilbane no-nonsense as Declan Rice saga finally reaches its end
    32,280  52
    3
    		'You give everything you have, running around like a lunatic, and I’m still doing that at nearly 70'
    27,313  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Fans are loving Robert Sheehan's new show The Umbrella Academy, but what do the critics think?
    8,122  0
    2
    		Naomi Campbell's told Liam Payne not to get too "clingy" as she wants to keep it casual... it's The Dredge
    6,439  0
    3
    		Here, does Kim Kardashian have *any* furniture in her gaff? Let's investigate
    4,981  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    COURTS
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie