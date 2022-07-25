Irishman dies in Bali motorbike accident

AN IRISH MAN in his 20s was killed yesterday morning in a road traffic accident on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Australian media has reported that the man was found alongside a scooter in the North Kuta area.

The 26-year-old had been living in Fremantle in Western Australia and was reportedly staying at a beach and resort area on the Indonesian island that is popular with surfers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has said that the department is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance to the family.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” they added.