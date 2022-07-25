Irishman dies in Bali motorbike accident

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AN IRISH MAN in his 20s was killed yesterday morning in a road traffic accident on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Australian media has reported that the man was found alongside a scooter in the North Kuta area.
The 26-year-old had been living in Fremantle in Western Australia and was reportedly staying at a beach and resort area on the Indonesian island that is popular with surfers.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has said that the department is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance to the family.
“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” they added.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS