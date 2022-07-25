Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 25 July 2022
Advertisement

Irishman dies in Bali motorbike accident

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the family.

By Jamie McCarron Monday 25 Jul 2022, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 9,926 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5825429
Image: Shutterstock/ChameleonsEye
Image: Shutterstock/ChameleonsEye

AN IRISH MAN in his 20s was killed yesterday morning in a road traffic accident on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Australian media has reported that the man was found alongside a scooter in the North Kuta area. 

The 26-year-old had been living in Fremantle in Western Australia and was reportedly staying at a beach and resort area on the Indonesian island that is popular with surfers.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has said that the department is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance to the family.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” they added. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie