Friday 30 October 2020
Gardaí launch murder investigation over death of mother and two children in Ballinteer following post-mortem exams

No arrests have been made.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 30 Oct 2020, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago
Seema Banu with her children.
GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED a murder investigation into the deaths of Seema Banu, Asfira Syed and Faizan Syed. 

The three were discovered in a house in Llewelyn Court, Balinteer, Dublin, on Wednesday. 

The investigation was upgraded to murder following the completion of the post-mortem examinations. The results of these tests are not being released for operational reasons, gardaí said. 

No arrests have been made yet. 

Gardaí said they are continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.

Garreth MacNamee
