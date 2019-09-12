This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eastern European leaders back EU expansion to include Balkan states

The states were meeting in Prague.

By AFP Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:40 PM
59 minutes ago 8,021 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807034
Prime Ministers of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech Republic Andrej Babis, and Hungary Viktor Orban at the summit.
Image: Petr David Josek
Prime Ministers of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech Republic Andrej Babis, and Hungary Viktor Orban at the summit.
Prime Ministers of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech Republic Andrej Babis, and Hungary Viktor Orban at the summit.
Image: Petr David Josek

FOUR EASTERN STATES today backed the accession of Western Balkan countries to the EU, saying North Macedonia and Albania should start talks this year.

Visegrad-Four (V4) group leaders from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia made the statement at a summit with counterparts from five western Balkan states in Prague.

“The Visegrad-Four group wants to welcome new EU members and it fully endorses the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania this year,” Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told reporters.

In a joint statement, the V4 leaders called on the EU to accelerate ongoing accession talks with Montenegro and Serbia.

The V4 also said reforms adopted by Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo would bolster the two countries’ hopes of joining the EU.

czech-republic-v4-west-balkan Leaders gathered at the summit. Source: Petr David Josek

“The re-unification of Europe cannot be complete unless the entire Western Balkans region joins the European integration process,” said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose country currently presides over the V4.

“The EU enlargement policy is the most efficient tool to support stability, security, democracy and prosperity in Western Balkans,” he added. 

“Security in the Balkans also means security in Europe,” Babis said.

Polish leader Mateusz Morawiecki warned that if the EU fails to “come up with an offer for southern European countries or the Western Balkans, countries like Russia, Turkey or China will be very active there”.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia attended the Prague summit.

“If the EU hadn’t slept on accepting North Macedonia and Serbia as members, there would be fewer illegal migrants in Europe,” Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the meeting.

V4 countries have clashed with western EU members over migration policy, among other issues, with several of them refusing to accept migrants and asylum seekers during Europe’s 2015 migrant crisis.

A former Serbian province, Kosovo only sent its ambassador to the summit after Czech President Milos Zeman accused its leaders of being “war criminals”.

The pro-Russian, pro-Chinese Zeman also said he would ask the Czech government to reconsider its 2008 recognition of Kosovo’s sovereignty.

Babis has ruled this out, saying there was “no reason for the Czech government to change its standpoint”.

© AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie