Poll: Do you vote all the way down on a ballot paper?

File photo of ballot papers in the count centre after the Wexford by-election in November 2019.

AS YOU MAY be aware, the general election is happening on Saturday.

Candidates across the country will be making last-ditch efforts to secure votes in the next two days, seeking as many first preferences as possible.

In Ireland we use the PR-STV system and transfers can be hugely influential on the outcome of a vote.

There is some debate about whether it’s better to include a preference beside every candidate on a ballot paper, obviously giving the lowest number to your least favourite candidate, or not giving any preference to a person you don’t want elected.

We want to know: Do you vote all the way down on a ballot paper?

