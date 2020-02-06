This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you vote all the way down on a ballot paper?

Some people include every candidate in their list of preferences, while others leave some boxes blank.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 10,649 Views 82 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994772
File photo of ballot papers in the count centre after the Wexford by-election in November 2019.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo of ballot papers in the count centre after the Wexford by-election in November 2019.
File photo of ballot papers in the count centre after the Wexford by-election in November 2019.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

AS YOU MAY be aware, the general election is happening on Saturday.

Candidates across the country will be making last-ditch efforts to secure votes in the next two days, seeking as many first preferences as possible.

In Ireland we use the PR-STV system and transfers can be hugely influential on the outcome of a vote.

There is some debate about whether it’s better to include a preference beside every candidate on a ballot paper, obviously giving the lowest number to your least favourite candidate, or not giving any preference to a person you don’t want elected.

We want to know: Do you vote all the way down on a ballot paper?


Poll Results:

No (800)
Sometimes (310)
Yes, always (265)
I don't vote (14)
I can't vote (11)





About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

