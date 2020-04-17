This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Gardaí issue appeal for information over fatal stabbing in Dublin's north inner city

Glen Osborne (20) was killed in the assault in Ballybough on Wednesday night.

By Sean Murray Friday 17 Apr 2020, 7:17 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AN APPEAL HAS been made by gardaí for information in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old man in the Ballybough House complex in Dublin’s north inner city on Wednesday night.

The victim has been named locally as Glen Osborne.

He was assaulted at the flat complex on Poplar Row at around 10pm on Wednesday, and later died of his injuries.

The teenager who was arrested in relation to the incident remains in custody this morning at Mountjoy Garda Station.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any taxi drivers who may have been in the Ballybough area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on the night of Wednesday 15 April to come forward.

They’re also appealing to any road users who were in the area that may have camera/dash cam footage in their vehicles.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can assist gardaí is urged to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

