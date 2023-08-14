Suspected criminal fire at Ballybrack house that was site of anti-immigrant protest and vandalism

THE GARDAÍ ARE treating a blaze at a property in Ballybrack as “suspected criminal damage by fire”.

The building was previously vandalised during an anti-immigrant protest that took place in the area last month.

The protests broke out after it was rumoured that the building had been earmarked to house asylum seekers. The windows of the house were smashed in at the time.

Tonight the vacant building on the Shanganagh Road has sustained damage after going up in flames shortly before 8.20pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, and the scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.

Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill spoke out against the vandalism at the house last month.

“Unacceptable destruction and disruption in Ballybrack tonight. Always happy to engage in a constructive way but vandalism of an empty building in an effort to frighten and intimidate local residents is not the way forward,” she wrote on Twitter.

She added that the building, Ridge Hall, was being refurbished “under the Department of Housing, [the Department of] Equality not yet notified of its availability”.

Gardaí have shared a witness appeal related to the incident.

“Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Shankill Garda station on 01 6665900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” a spokesperson said.