Dublin: 15°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Man and woman die after getting into difficulty off Ballybunion beach in Kerry

The incident happened around 6pm this evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 8:52 PM
45 minutes ago 34,106 Views 3 Comments
A file photo of a rescue helicopter.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN AND a woman have died after getting into difficulty in waters off the Kerry coast. 

The two people, aged in their 50s, died following the incident just off the coast of Ballybunion beach at around 6pm this evening.

The Rescue 115 helicopter was deployed to the scene as well as community rescue boats. The RNLI was also tasked to the scene.

It is understood the incident is being treated as a tragic accident. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the deaths. 

He said: “At approximately 6pm this evening gardaí and emergency services were alerted after two people, aged in their 50s, got into difficulty in the water at Ballybunion beach, Kerry.

“They were taken from the water and pronounced dead a short time later. The bodies of both have been removed from the scene by ambulance to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.”

Local councillor Robert Beasley told The Journal that those in Ballybunion are “shocked” by the incident.

“We’re not familiar with that kind of tragedy in Ballybunion thanks be to God, but this is a terrible day for the town,” he said.

“Everyone seems shocked and bewildered. One death through drowning is bad, but two is a terrible, terrible shock. People are in awe, really, both visitors and locals alike. Completely shell shocked.”

He offered his condolences to everyone involved and paid tribute to those involved in the operation.

With reporting from Jane Moore

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

