TWO PEOPLE WERE rescued yesterday off the coast of Cork by the Ballycotton RNLI.

The operation came following a request for assistance from the crew of a 24-foot-long power boat that had suffered mechanical failure.

The boat had been on passage from Penzance to Kinsale when the failure occured.

The Ballycotton RNLI lifeboat was requested to launch by the Valentia Coast Guard at 6.34pm.

The RNLI volunteer crew, which consisted of six members, arrived on scene at 8.05pm. Once they had spoken with the two people on board and assessed the situation, a decision was made to tow the vessel back to Crosshaven.

A tow line was established and the boat was towed back to Crosshaven at 2am before the crew then made their way back to Ballycotton, arriving at 3.15am.

Commenting on the callout Coxswain, Eolan Breathnach said, ‘Thankfully conditions were excellent and both people were wearing lifejackets and had called for help as soon as they encountered engine difficulties.

“We would advise people to take the correct water safety advice for the activity they are taking part in and to always make sure they have a means of raising the alarm if things go wrong’.

The volunteer lifeboat crew comprised Mechanic Adam Hussey, Navigator Síle Scanlon, Mike Kenneally, Adrian Erangey and Áine Flynn.

The RNLI said it “continues to provide an on call 24/7 search and rescue lifeboat service”.

“If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the coast guard,” the RNLI said.