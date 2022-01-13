Man and woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Ballyfermot

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Michael Tormey in Dublin last Sunday.

The man, who is on his early 40s, and the women, who is in her late 30s, are both being detained in garda stations in west Dublin.

Michael Tormey was as shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning at his home on Thomond Road, Ballyfermot. The 49-year-old was shot several times in the chest on his doorstep and died from his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the shooting to come forward and have asked anyone who may have been in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies Road area between 3:30am and 5:30am on Sunday 9 January to contact them.

